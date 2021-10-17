Auto (AUTO) Price Reaches $1,217.30

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 17th. During the last week, Auto has traded up 21% against the US dollar. Auto has a total market capitalization of $64.52 million and $10.62 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auto coin can now be purchased for $1,217.30 or 0.02000739 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00044598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.33 or 0.00209281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00093341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Auto Profile

AUTO is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Auto

