Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Raised by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 238,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Automatic Data Processing worth $46,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $212.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.59 and a 12 month high of $217.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.46.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

In other news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

