Axa S.A. Acquires 47,000 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Axa S.A. lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 233.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.10% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 47.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $30.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.25. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.95 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $562,810.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,752,786.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 5,692 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $184,079.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,973 shares of company stock worth $4,871,454. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FLWS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts designed to help customers express, connect, and celebrate. The Company’s ecommerce business platform features the following brands: 1-800-Flowers.com �, 1-800-Baskets.com �, Cheryl’s Cookies �, Harry & David �, PersonalizationMall.com �, Shari’s Berries �, FruitBouquets.com �, Moose Munch �, The Popcorn Factory �, Wolferman’s Bakery �, Stock Yards � and Simply Chocolate �.

