Axa S.A. Acquires New Holdings in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Axa S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.11% of Cognyte Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on CGNT shares. William Blair started coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

Shares of Cognyte Software stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.92. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.55 million. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognyte Software Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.