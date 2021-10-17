Axa S.A. Acquires Shares of 239,800 Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Axa S.A. acquired a new stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 239,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,000. Axa S.A. owned 0.10% of Uniti Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

UNIT stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 600.50 and a beta of 0.92. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $13.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.56.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

