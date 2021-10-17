Axa S.A. Cuts Holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Axa S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 134,900 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of LendingClub worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 348.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LC. TheStreet upgraded LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $115,629.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $30,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,637 shares of company stock valued at $672,311 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $34.20 on Friday. LendingClub Co. has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

