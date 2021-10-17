Axa S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Axa S.A. reduced its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,600 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 50,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MGY opened at $20.26 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 2.47.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.42 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGY shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

