Axa S.A. Decreases Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Axa S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402,600 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 481,300 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,876,815 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,201,000 after acquiring an additional 274,779 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kinross Gold by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,110,957 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $242,005,000 after acquiring an additional 376,314 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,507,750 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,946,000 after acquiring an additional 437,412 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 122,638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 19,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 139,482 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 78,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $6.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.82. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KGC. TD Securities cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.56.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

