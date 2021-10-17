Axa S.A. Grows Holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.41% of The Hackett Group worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,736 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 154,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 64,417 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 74,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 13,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $20.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.24. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $20.94.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.49 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCKT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

