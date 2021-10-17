Axa S.A. Grows Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Axa S.A. increased its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of Stantec worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Stantec by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 237,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after buying an additional 148,275 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Stantec by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after buying an additional 81,767 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in Stantec by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 60,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Stantec by 853.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 51,191 shares during the period. 59.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$66.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.12.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $52.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.38.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Stantec had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.1316 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.33%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

