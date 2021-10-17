Axa S.A. Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Axa S.A. lessened its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 217.9% in the first quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the second quarter worth $100,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSGS opened at $187.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -307.98 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.10. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $140.15 and a 1 year high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $2.79. The company had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1998.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSGS. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

