Axa S.A. Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Axa S.A. decreased its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 270.4% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 468,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,808,000 after acquiring an additional 341,822 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter worth $2,553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,375,000 after acquiring an additional 75,515 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 28.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 161,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 35,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter worth $1,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $75.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.48. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.82 and a 52-week high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.90.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,117.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UFPI shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.14.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.