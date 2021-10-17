Axa S.A. Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Axa S.A. raised its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 154.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. FMR LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Universal Display by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,087,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,744,000 after acquiring an additional 157,979 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Universal Display by 23.6% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 472,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,050,000 after acquiring an additional 90,238 shares during the period. Kayak Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 128.5% in the first quarter. Kayak Investment Partners LLC now owns 148,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,160,000 after acquiring an additional 83,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 19.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 373,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,388,000 after acquiring an additional 61,205 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.22.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $176.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $163.30 and a 12 month high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.38 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

