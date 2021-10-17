Axa S.A. Has $2.24 Million Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Axa S.A. cut its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

DocuSign stock opened at $260.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.49 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.87 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.33 and a 200-day moving average of $255.80.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $2,335,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,681 shares of company stock valued at $26,898,263. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

