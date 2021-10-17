Axa S.A. Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Axa S.A. decreased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 51.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,500 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,588,000 after purchasing an additional 585,305 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,012,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,390,000 after purchasing an additional 415,126 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 558,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,323,000 after purchasing an additional 267,596 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 533,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,267,000 after purchasing an additional 211,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 803,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,271,000 after purchasing an additional 200,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $99.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.75 and a 12 month high of $103.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.22.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

In other news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $7,479,381.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,257,521.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

