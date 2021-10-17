Axa S.A. Lowers Stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 64.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 57,200 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NCR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NCR during the second quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in NCR during the second quarter worth $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NCR by 165.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of NCR by 22.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of NCR by 496.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NCR opened at $43.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.55. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 1.76.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a positive return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

