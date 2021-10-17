Axa S.A. Makes New $2.06 Million Investment in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Axa S.A. bought a new position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Olin by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $674,357,000 after buying an additional 761,096 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Olin by 9.7% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,201,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $194,347,000 after buying an additional 372,617 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Olin by 30.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,092,000 after buying an additional 527,102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Olin by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,028,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,833,000 after buying an additional 103,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Olin by 4.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,567,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,514,000 after buying an additional 64,315 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Olin alerts:

In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $49.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.03. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $52.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -59.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OLN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Olin in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.