Axa S.A. Makes New Investment in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Axa S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 2.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AYI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.67.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $207.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $212.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

