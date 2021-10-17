Axa S.A. Makes New Investment in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Axa S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 33,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth $3,860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $62.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $64.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.05.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ZION has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

