Axa S.A. Purchases 243 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Axa S.A. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37,855.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,719,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709,477 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 932,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,125,000 after acquiring an additional 341,076 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,485.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 453,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,358,000 after acquiring an additional 436,401 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 85.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 416,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,307,000 after acquiring an additional 191,400 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $500.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $493.15 and its 200 day moving average is $492.04. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $341.80 and a 52-week high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

