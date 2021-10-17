Axa S.A. Purchases 25,822 Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Axa S.A. grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 151.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,822 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 52.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,067,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 145.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,545 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter worth $67,115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 567.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,604,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,155 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 337.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,235,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,590,000 after acquiring an additional 953,227 shares during the period. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KC opened at $28.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.36. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.96 and a beta of 1.91. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $336.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.16 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 10.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KC shares. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Nomura downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

