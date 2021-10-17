Axa S.A. Purchases New Stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Axa S.A. acquired a new stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in South State by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,807,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,589,000 after buying an additional 115,008 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of South State by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,635,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,926,000 after purchasing an additional 571,417 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South State by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,879,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,645,000 after purchasing an additional 250,303 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South State by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,586,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,559,000 after purchasing an additional 140,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of South State by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,260,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,936,000 after purchasing an additional 119,705 shares in the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist reduced their price objective on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 price objective on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, South State currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.87.

South State stock opened at $77.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.07. South State Co. has a 12 month low of $53.07 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.08.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.76 million. South State had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 28.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that South State Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.28%.

In related news, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,533. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

