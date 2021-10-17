Axa S.A. Purchases Shares of 99,100 First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Axa S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 99,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,470,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,267 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 178.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,359,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,211,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,633,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,185,000 after acquiring an additional 101,817 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,821,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,162,000 after acquiring an additional 68,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,419,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,212,000 after acquiring an additional 108,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $16.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.01. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.