Axa S.A. Reduces Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,921 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,603,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,746,000 after acquiring an additional 608,365 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,742,000 after acquiring an additional 13,345,452 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,604,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,155,000 after acquiring an additional 223,113 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,839,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,814,000 after acquiring an additional 26,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,582,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,137,000 after buying an additional 400,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

PEAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $34.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.41. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $37.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.