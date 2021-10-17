Axa S.A. Sells 17,200 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Axa S.A. cut its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 29.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 2.8% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David P. Bauer purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.63 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $57.79 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $37.87 and a 12-month high of $58.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.82 million. As a group, research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

