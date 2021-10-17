Axa S.A. Sells 17,484 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Axa S.A. lessened its stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,484 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.08% of Greif worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Greif by 31.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Greif by 294.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Greif by 14.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 16,321 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Greif by 69.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Greif in the first quarter valued at about $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Greif alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Greif from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Greif from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

GEF stock opened at $64.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.51 and a 200-day moving average of $61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Greif, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.45 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Greif had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.