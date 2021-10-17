Axa S.A. Sells 17,800 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Axa S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.45% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Shares of CPSI stock opened at $36.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $532.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average of $33.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $37.27.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $68.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.24 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $31,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $210,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,800 shares of company stock worth $377,892. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

