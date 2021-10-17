Axa S.A. Sells 23,700 Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Axa S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,700 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.34% of ChannelAdvisor worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,311,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,326,000 after purchasing an additional 114,362 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,646,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,353,000 after purchasing an additional 263,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,275,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,261,000 after purchasing an additional 161,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 648,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,891,000 after purchasing an additional 204,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECOM. Zacks Investment Research cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

NYSE ECOM opened at $26.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.85 million, a P/E ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.49. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $29.42.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $41.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.04 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 12.70%. ChannelAdvisor’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

