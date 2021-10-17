Axa S.A. Takes $1.74 Million Position in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Axa S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 111,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000. Axa S.A. owned about 0.39% of Biomea Fusion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BMEA. Aisling Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the second quarter valued at $12,469,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the second quarter valued at $80,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the second quarter valued at $17,197,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the second quarter valued at $222,000. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

In related news, COO Rainer M. Erdtmann purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $151,060.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,841.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. purchased 34,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $379,851.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 72,658 shares of company stock worth $847,712 over the last 90 days.

Shares of Biomea Fusion stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts expect that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biomea Fusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.