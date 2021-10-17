Axa S.A. Trims Holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Axa S.A. cut its stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,818 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.24% of Travere Therapeutics worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 11,943.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $134,152.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,537.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,503. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TVTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.59. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 116.12%. The firm had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

