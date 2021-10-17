Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 579,129 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.07% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXTA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,118,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,912,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,860 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 257.2% in the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,009,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,901 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,492,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,434,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AXTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

