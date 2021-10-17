Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXNX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $63.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.37 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.73. Axonics has a twelve month low of $41.13 and a twelve month high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $45.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 45.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Axonics will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total value of $3,855,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO John Woock sold 8,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $630,945.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,443 shares of company stock worth $6,161,445. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Axonics by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 379,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,084,000 after acquiring an additional 39,321 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Axonics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Axonics by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after acquiring an additional 110,106 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

