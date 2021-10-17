Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Axonics worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Axonics by 28.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,985,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,306,000 after purchasing an additional 657,425 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Axonics in the second quarter worth about $29,857,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axonics by 2,336.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,094,000 after acquiring an additional 369,795 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Axonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,283,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $63.16 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.13 and a 12 month high of $79.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.37 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.73.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 45.36%. The firm had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total value of $3,855,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO John Woock sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,443 shares of company stock worth $6,161,445. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axonics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

