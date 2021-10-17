AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the September 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 461,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AXT stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.28 million, a P/E ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 2.24. AXT has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.10 million. AXT had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AXT will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $274,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 46,636.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AXT

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

