Azuki Trading Down 8.7% This Week (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0779 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Azuki has a total market cap of $878,989.60 and approximately $17,245.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Azuki has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

