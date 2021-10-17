AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,160,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,357 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.63% of AZZ worth $60,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AZZ by 75.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,599,000 after acquiring an additional 112,779 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AZZ by 2,820.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 42,561 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in AZZ by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after acquiring an additional 41,567 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in AZZ by 5.2% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 761,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,452,000 after purchasing an additional 37,380 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in AZZ in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,765,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AZZ alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $53.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.53. AZZ Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $58.59.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.66 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 32.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

See Also: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.