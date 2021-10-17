BaaSid (BAAS) Hits Market Cap of $16.16 Million

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 17th. In the last seven days, BaaSid has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One BaaSid coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BaaSid has a total market cap of $16.16 million and approximately $59,724.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00043912 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.67 or 0.00206290 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00092452 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

BaaSid Profile

BaaSid is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token . The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

Buying and Selling BaaSid

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

