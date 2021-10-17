Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,913,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,225,575 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.59% of Ball worth $155,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ball by 19.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 294,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,936,000 after acquiring an additional 48,426 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Ball by 9.2% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in Ball by 1.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ball by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 895,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,502,000 after purchasing an additional 21,631 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ball by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BLL shares. Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.85.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $91.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.89. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

