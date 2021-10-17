Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.30.

BSMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMX. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 11,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSMX opened at $5.72 on Friday. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average is $5.85.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

