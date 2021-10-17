Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.52.

Several equities analysts have commented on BAND shares. started coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company.

In other Bandwidth news, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $31,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,963.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $31,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,124 shares of company stock worth $107,963 in the last ninety days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,393,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,575,000 after purchasing an additional 86,478 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 1.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,079,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,727 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 30.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 919,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,502,000 after purchasing an additional 214,783 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 861,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 12.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 835,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,245,000 after purchasing an additional 94,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -64.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.17 and its 200 day moving average is $117.67. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $76.80 and a 1 year high of $196.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $120.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.51 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

