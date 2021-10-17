Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 12,054 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,054 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.10% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 341.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $126,000.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FOLD opened at $11.08 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 89.53%. The company had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $45,375 and have sold 153,266 shares valued at $1,616,438. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FOLD. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.