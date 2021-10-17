Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 4,873 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter valued at about $3,237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 72.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,011,000 after purchasing an additional 503,960 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.0% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 19.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $84.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.69, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.86.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FMX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.83.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

