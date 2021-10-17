Bank of Montreal Can Acquires New Shares in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.00% of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlantic Avenue Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ASAQ opened at $9.82 on Friday. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $10.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Avenue Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.