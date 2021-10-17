Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 507,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,959 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.33% of Westport Fuel Systems worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WPRT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter worth about $9,583,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter worth about $34,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter worth about $1,204,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter worth about $451,000. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ WPRT opened at $3.38 on Friday. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $524.00 million, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average of $4.92.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

