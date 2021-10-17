Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 567.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,180 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank OZK by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Bank OZK by 6.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

OZK opened at $44.52 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $21.46 and a 12-month high of $45.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.82.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. The company had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Bank OZK’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 50.44%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

