Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,470 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in News were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in News by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in News by 114.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 70,830 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in News during the first quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in News during the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in News by 22.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 17,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $24.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. News Co. has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $26.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 1.59.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

