Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) by 186,772.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,386 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in PLDT were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PLDT by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 293,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 37,137 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in PLDT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in PLDT by 185.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 13,822 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in PLDT by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 13,075 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in PLDT by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 3.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PHI opened at $32.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.30. PLDT Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $35.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.28.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $992.14 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that PLDT Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.844 per share. This is a boost from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. PLDT’s payout ratio is presently 47.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

