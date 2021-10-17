Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.45% of Tredegar worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Tredegar by 489.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tredegar by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Tredegar by 351.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Tredegar by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Tredegar during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

TG opened at $12.67 on Friday. Tredegar Co. has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.84.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $219.25 million during the quarter. Tredegar had a positive return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 4.39%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

