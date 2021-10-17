Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 2.21% of Edoc Acquisition worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,518,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,166,000 after buying an additional 264,846 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Edoc Acquisition by 2,640.6% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 476,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 459,280 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edoc Acquisition by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 80,300 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Edoc Acquisition by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Edoc Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADOC opened at $10.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.07. Edoc Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.37.

Edoc Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the health care and health care provider space in North America and the Asia-Pacific. Edoc Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Victor, New York.

