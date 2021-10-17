Bank of Montreal Can Buys 30,976 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,324.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,976 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,091,000 after purchasing an additional 48,405,217 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 797.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,246,000 after acquiring an additional 20,345,148 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 553.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942,743 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 944.5% during the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,981,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,686 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 1,198.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,214,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,726 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $683,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,830 shares in the company, valued at $14,487,053.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,344,322 in the last three months. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.77.

TTD opened at $78.46 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $97.28. The firm has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.47 and a 200 day moving average of $74.40.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.